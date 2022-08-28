Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta Wedding: Rhea Kapoor Twirls in Custom Made Gown Created By The Bride; See Pics

Celebrity designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding day is here. Just a few moments back, Varun Dhawan, who is close to Kunal, arrived at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai with his wife Natasha Dalal. And now, Sonam Kapoor’s sister and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her custom-made attire. And you will be amazed to know that Rhea’s attire has been made by the bride Arpita Mehta herself.

The Veere Di Wedding director is seen dolled up in a white gown with tassels. With her shiny strands open in the air, Rhea looked gorgeous as she posed for the pics at the wedding venue. Revealing that the bride created her dress, caption of the Instagram post. She wrote, “In custom @arpita__mehta for Arpi and Kunal’s beautiful wedding ceremony. Im so full of love and joy for the both of you! #itsfinallyhappening. Shot by my doll @vaishnavpraveen Missed you @amaker7.”

Check the pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Soon after the pics were shared, Rhea’s friends from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the film director.

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart emoticons as they liked her look.

As per the reports, Kunal and Aprita’s wedding will be a private ceremony. Kunal and Arpita dated for 10-long years before deciding to tie the knot. To note, singer and rapper Badshah will be performing a special set on their big day. The fashion designer-duo has closely worked with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others.

Earlier in the day, Varun and Natasha were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding. The two were seen twinning in white in their super-gorgeous traditional outfits. Varun wore a white kurta-pyjama and paired it with juttis. He also wore black goggles and looked dashing as always. On the other hand, Natasha wore a heavily embroidered lehenga and looked prettiest too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea Kapoor has produced three films Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring her elder sister Sonam Kapoor.

