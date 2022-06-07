Kunal Roy Kapur Reveals Common Factor in His Radhe Shyam Co-stars Prabhas, Bhagyashree: 'They are Foodies'

Kunal Roy Kapur has worked in movies like Delhi Belly, Nautanki Saala and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The actor was recently seen in the romantic drama Aadha Ishq and has worked with Prabhas in the pan-India project Radhe Shyam. In his recent conversation with News18.com, the 43-year-old star shared the experience of working with the Bahubali actor and actress Bhagyashree in the film.

Speaking about his experience of working with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, Kunal shared, “It was great. I found him to be such a large-hearted guy. He is a big foodie. Although he was on some sort of diet, he loves feeding people (laughs), so that was nice. Also, it was a wonderful experience, because we always talked about food. Also, to watch him work was another wonderful experience because we were working in two languages – we were shooting in Telugu and Hindi, so that was a huge learning experience for me. It is such a large-scale project and we were shooting in multiple countries, and locations, So, it was a wonderful learning experience for me. Hopefully I’ll get more such projects in the future.”

The Tribhanga star also talked about working with Bhagyashree who essays the role of Prabhas’ mother in the movie. Kunal said, “We are good friends now. It was wonderful working with her. A lot of my scenes were with her also. It was great to work and connect with her. Surprisingly, she looks so fit and younger than all of us. She is also a big foodie, which is quite surprising. It was great fun working with her.”

In the movie, Kunal essays the role of Prabhas’ friend Vedant, who stays with his mom Bhagyashree at his home.

Radhe Shyam released on March 11. It stars Prabhas as a palmist whose predictions are never wrong. However, things change after he falls in love with Pooja Hegde. What follows is a tragic love story. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, and Bhagyashree, Sathyan, and Riddhi Kumar among others in key roles.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

