Kunal Roy Kapur Says 'Confrontation Scenes' in Aadha Ishq Were 'Difficult' For Him: 'Haven't Experienced It In My Own Life' | Exclusive

Kunal Roy Kapur is known for his light-hearted roles in films like Nautanki Saala, Delhi Belly, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The 43-year-old actor is venturing into romantic drama with his latest web show Aadha Ishq. The show that features Aamna Sharif and Gaurav Arora in pivotal roles, sees Kunal as a character that is different from the ones that he had aced. In an interview with News18.com, Kunal Roy Kapoor shared how it was difficult for him to portray the role as it was different from what he has been doing in his films.

On being asked what made him opt for the role in Aadha Ishq, Kunal said, “People have generally seen me do a lot of comic, light-hearted and very affable sort of characters, but here, I had the opportunity to do a character that was very different from what I’ve done in the past. There is not much humour in this character. He is in a very difficult situation, he is also someone who carries a lot of baggage and remorse. So, it’s a very different role for me. I would love to take risks and these opportunities that come my way can change my own profile of what I do, and also from the audience’s perspective of what I can do. So that is why I was more than happy to take on a role like this.”

The actor shared that shooting for his character in Aadha Ishq was difficult for him because it is different from what he is in real life. “I feel the character is pretty opposite to my own personality. So, for me to shoot some of the scenes, especially the confrontation scenes that have a certain vibe to them, and to show it on screen was difficult for me. Because I haven’t experienced the same in my own life. It was difficult for me to execute those scenes because there is a certain level of discomfort when you are speaking or behaving like that. So all those scenes were difficult to shoot. However, we had the guiding hand of director Nandita Mehra who is a renowned director and who has directed so many shows over the years. So it helped us during the whole process,” said Kunal.

Speaking about the memories on the sets of the show, the actor said that they shot amid 3 feet of snow above the ground level. They had to wake up at 4am to shoot at 6am. “The experience of shooting in the snow, will stay with me forever because when you are in such a difficult situation, the only thing you can do is laugh. There was a stage when we were throwing everyone in the snow and covering them with it, including the crew members or the director, the producer or the actors. So that was a good memory. In the first four days of shooting in Gulmarg, it was four days of continuous snowfall, so we really got the feel of snow.”

The Tribhanga star also opened up about his working experience with Aamna Sharif. He said, “Aamna is a pro. She has been doing it for a long time. But it was amazing to watch her work because she is someone who is able to turn on emotion at the drop of a hat. She is also someone who is very well prepared. We have done workshops together, we discussed the graph of scenes. So, that whole experience of working with someone who takes their work or craft so seriously was wonderful. Also, we got along so well so that was also great.

When talking about Gaurav Arora, Kunal shared said that unfortunately, he didn’t have many scenes with him, but he got to chill with Gaurav off the sets, which he termed “amazing.”

Aadha Ishq is more or less like a love triangle. When asked about his thoughts on love triangles being evergreen stories, Kunal said, “It’s because we like watching the dynamics between different people. We like watching complexities in love stories. I think there was a simple love story where a boy meets girl they get married and they live happily ever after, there is no complexity in it. As soon as you add a third person or a fourth person, or a child or an ex-lover – or a boyfriend, or some kind of interesting character, that’s when the story becomes interesting and that’s when you can explore the true human nature. Because in between two people, you can do so much, but I think the audience is more intrigued when there are more elements in the mix, So, I guess that is why love triangles will always stay evergreen.”

Aadha Ishq is currently streaming on Voot.

