Kunchacko Boban-Starrer Ottu Aka Rendagam To Hit Theaters on September 2

The release date of the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual titled Ottu aka Rendagam, starring Kunchacko Boban, Eesha Rebba has been announced. The film will hit the screens on September 2. Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban, who is basking in the success of his latest venture Nna, Thaan Case Kodu, will be seen making his Tamil debut with the upcoming bilingual film.

The makers of the film announced the release date with a motion poster, which promises it to be an action thriller. The film, helmed by TP Fellini, also has Arvind Swami and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Both the actors are making their Malayalam comebacks with the big-budget movie.

The storyline of the film revolves around two friends Kunchacko and Arvind Swami. The crux forms on a trip from Mangalore to Mumbai.

Produced by Arya and Shaji Nadesan, the film ensemble the star cast of Aadukalam Naren, Amalda Liz, and Jins Baskar.

The film, which will be released in Malayalam as Ottu and Tamil as Rendagam, has been shot in and around locations of Kerala, Goa, Mangalore, Mumbai, and Pune.

Kunchacko Boban’s latest release Nna, Thaan Case Kodu, released in theatres on August 11 is reportedly running to packed houses. The film opened to positive reviews.

In an earlier interview, Boban, calling the upcoming film “the most expensive movie” in his career said that he is excited about the film.

“The film, which is a thriller and an entertainer can be termed as a pan-Indian movie because its subject can be placed anywhere,” Kunchacko Boban said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here