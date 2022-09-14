Kunchacko Boban Starrer Tamil Film Rendagam’s Trailer Takes Internet By Storm

Kunchacko Boban’s upcoming Tamil film Rendagam became the talk of the town after its riveting trailer dropped on September 5. The trailer was especially lauded by the audiences for the film’s high-octane action sequences. Rendagam is expected to release on September 16 and the excitement around this Tamil film can be gauged by the love received by its trailer. The trailer has garnered more than 14 lakh views so far.

The audience lavished the trailer of Rendagam with heaps of praise in its comment section and also expressed their excitement for the film’s release. One user wrote that the Malayalam trailer has the same scenes. However, he could feel a distinct hype in the film’s Tamil trailer. Rendagam was simultaneously shot in Malayalam under the title Ottu. The Malayalam film hit the big screen on September 8.

The bilingual film has been helmed by Fellini TP. Sasikumaran and S Sanjeev have penned the screenplay of Rendagam and Ottu. Besides Kunchacko Boban, the film’s star cast includes Arvind Swamy, Jackie Shroff, Eesha Rebba and Jinse Baskar, among others. It has been bankrolled by August Cinema, Cineholix and The Show People.

It remains to be seen how Rendagam will be received by the audience. Its Malayalam version was lambasted by film critics. Ottu’s writing and background music were highly criticised by the viewers. If critics are to be believed, the film boasts of a brilliant idea, but that does not translate on the screen. According to reviewers, the only saving grace for Ottu was Kunchacko Boban, who essayed his character with utmost sincerity.

Kunchacko Boban was last seen in Nna Thaan Case Kodu, which was released in August. The film narrated the story of a reformed thief who fights for justice. In this fight, he locks horns with some people in power. Nna Thaan Case Kodu has been written and helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. Alongside Kunchacko, the film starred Sibi Thomas and Basil Joseph in the lead roles.

