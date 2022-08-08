Kunchacko Boban’s Nna Thaan Case Kodu's Trailer Released

The trailer of upcoming Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu starring Kunchacko Boban and Gayathrie Shankar is out. The movie’s teaser released by the makers has a lot of courtroom drama. In the trailer, Kunchacko Boban’s character can be seen trying to plead his case directly before the judge in the court. The trailer gives a glimpse into the comedy and thrilling drama in the film.

The upcoming movie will have Boban in a never-seen-before appearance speaking a new dialect. It has been made in sync sound.

The movie is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who is best known for Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25 and Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham. Apart from Boban in the lead, the new Malayalam movie also stars Vikram fame Gayathrie Shankar, which marks her Malayalam debut.

The recently released trailer also gives a peek at the cast, which includes actors Unnimaya Prasad, Sibi Thomas and Basil Joseph. The film also stars Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt and Rajesh Madhavan in significant roles.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu is considered to be Ratheesh’s biggest movie to date. Produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, it is set to hit theatres on August 11.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu has cinematography by Rakesh Haridas, who is best known for handling the camera for several Bollywood films such as Chor Chor Super Chor, Rang, and Sherni. Manoj Kannoth is in charge of the editing section, while the art direction is handled by Jotish Shankar.

On the work front, Kunchako Boban has a host of highly promising projects in the pipeline including films such as Enthada Saji, Pakalum Paathiravum and Padmini.

