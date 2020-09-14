Kundali Bhagya Actor Sanjay Gagnani Tests Positive for COVID-19

Actors from the entertainment industry are not safe from the pandemic as India continues to report record-breaking COVID-19 cases. Television serial actor Sanjay Gagnani confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi in the television show Kundali Bhagya, shared an Instagram story where he said, “I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a survivor. I am a warrior. #ichoosetofightback.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@sanjaygagnaniofficial) on Sep 12, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

The shooting for the television serial had also stopped following the actor’s COVID-19 test results and will continue only after three days, according to recent shooting rules. In an interview to Times of India, the actor revealed that he is resorting to home remedies to boost his immunity, “I’m also doing regular steam inhalation and salt water gargles. I am sipping on warm water to soothe my throat and eating plenty of fruits,” he informed.

Gagnani is engaged to actor Poonam Preet who also took to her Instagram to wish her fiance good health. The actor continues to share images on Instagram and Twitter as he remains under home quarantine. Kundali Bhagya airs on ZEE TV, which stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles.

However, Gagnani is not the first television actor to contract the virus. In July, Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, had also tested positive for COVID-19. He informed about the COVID-19 tests on a social media post. has since then recovered.

Actor Satish Shah from Sarabhai versus Sarabhai had also reported of being tested positive for the virus in July. Actors Mohena Kumari, Kiran Kumar and Purab Kohli are some of the television actors who contracted the virus and are reported to have recovered.