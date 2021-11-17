Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya is Beauty Personified in Exquisite Bridal Look, See Pics and Videos

Actress Shraddha Arya, most known for her role as Preeta in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, has tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in New Delhi on Nov 16. Images rom her wedding are all over social media and fans can’t help but look with awe at her beauty and grace in the wedding attire.

Shraddha chose to wear an elaborate red lehenga with heavy work. She complemented her bridal look with matching jewelry and looked like royalty. Rahul chose to wear a white sherwani and looked dashing. Even though not much is known about the groom, reports have suggested that he is a navy man.

In one of the videos, Rahul is seen carrying Shraddha in his arms. On a previous occasion, Rahul also flaunted the bride’s name in henna on his palm. In one of the marriage pics, they lovingly gaze into each other’s eyes.

Here’s a video of Rahul making an entry into the wedding venue on top of a ghodi.

Check out how groom sweeps Shraddha off her feet.

A video of Rahul and Shraddha from jaimala.

Shraddha’s close friends from the industry had travelled to New Delhi for her wedding. Her friend Neha Adhvik Mahajan, who also happens to be a designer-stylist shared a video of the actress getting ready for her big day. Neha filmed Shraddha while she was getting her hair done and joked that her lehenga hadn’t arrived for the day.

