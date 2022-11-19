Kundali Bhagya Fame Anjum Fakih Almost Got 'Duped,' Says 'My Boyfriend Was Shocked...' | Exclusive

Popular television actress Anjum Fakih recently received a scam call wherein the scamster tried to dupe money from her. However, the actress averted any kind of mishap with her intelligence. Anjum received a scam call from someone pretending to be from an online shopping brand who told her that she has won an online offer.

Sharing details about the same, the actress told us, “I wasn’t shooting yesterday; it was a lazy afternoon. I had finished my lunch and was watching Netflix. Suddenly I get a call from an unknown number. I can’t recall her name, but she said that she was an online shopping website representative, and I am one of the lucky winners of some offers that happened a month ago, and I have to choose a gift from the list.”

“When I heard they were offering refrigerators, TVs, and an iPhone 12, I couldn’t believe her. But this girl was so convincing that I was the winner and I got to choose my gift, for a moment I thought ‘wow,’. I paused the series I was watching and my whole attention was diverted to her. I opened the app to check if I had received any notifications for the same, but I did not find any such notifications or mail that this girl was claiming,” Anjum further added.

Asked how she realised that it wasn’t a genuine call, the Kundali Bhagya actress shared, “Fortunately I did not lose a penny, but I was about to. She told me to have my gift delivered within 48 hours and that I had to buy something from their application for 5K. I told her I just bought products worth 4.5k recently but she was adamant if I don’t shop for 5k then at least buy a gift card for myself. The girl took me through the process step by step as to how I can purchase the gift card. The knowledge this girl had about the app made me trust her even more, so finally, I was on the gift card purchase page, I was about to click on the proceed to pay icon she stopped me and said, ‘first preview it.’ When I did, I saw all the details and then I opened my Google Pay app, and she gave all the necessary details about an account number, its IFSC code, and everything. She said if I made the payment on Google Pay, it would reflect on the payment app as well as on their app. At that time, I got suspicious of her.”

Fakih continued and said, “I disconnected the call, and I called up my boyfriend and explained everything to him. He was shocked to hear this and asked me if I haven’t paid anything yet. I said I did not, and he shared with me this article running around on the net about how customers are getting duped by such people. She called me again, and I took my boyfriend on a conference call. He was listening to whatever she was saying, and when we confronted her about people getting duped and how this is all fake, she still went on convincing us that this is real, and we are just being overly smart. I was still on the shopping app and informed her that even without the preview thing I can still buy myself a gift card and there was no need for me to pay this amount on some random account, IFSC code being Nagpur. I think she got angry and mad at us, and while me and my boyfriend were still discussing this over a conference call, she did not cut the call but was nowhere to be heard. She ghosted us literally after the confrontation.” Anjum Fakih also told us that she has not filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell so far.

On the work front, Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular shows Kundali Bhagya and Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here