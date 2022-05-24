Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Conned By An Interior Designer, Says 'I Paid Him a Lot of Money'

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya has been conned by an interior designer who was hired by her for her new house in Mumbai. The actress took to her official Instagram account and shared the news with fans. She mentioned how an interior designer named Siddharth Punjabi broke into her house and ran away with fittings and other things. This all happened while she was away for a short vacation in Vishakhapatnam along with her husband. The actress also shared that she had already paid 95% of the total amount to the person.

“The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away,” Shraddha wrote on her Instagram stories. She also tagged the interior designer’s alleged Instagram handle and warned everyone from him.

Later in an interview with E-Times, Shraddha explained that she had found the interior designer online. “I was looking for an interior designer online that’s when I found him. I hired him to do my house after I got married in November last year. He had promised to finish the work in four months but it took longer than that. The amount he quoted was in lakhs and I have already paid him around 95% of that. Now he has gone away with my money as well as all the material that I had bought for the house,” she shared.

Sharing details about the entire incident, Shraddha further added, “I was on a short vacation in Vishakhapatnam with my husband and after I returned to Mumbai today, I went to the sets of Kundali Bhagya to shoot. My father went to my house to just check and that’s when he opened the house and realised that the interior guy has run away with all the electrical items and a few other materials. I got home and couldn’t believe this had happened. I am heartbroken that the guy I trusted has done this. I tried calling him but he’s not responding and the pictures on his Instagram account have also been deleted.”

Shraddha Arya also shared that she is planning to file a complaint against the person. “I’m extremely upset with what has happened I have paid him a lot of money and I really hope that the police are able to help me,” she said.

