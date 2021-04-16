Kundali Bhagya Goes to Goa, Shaadi Mubarak Moves Set to Bikaner Due to Covid Curbs in Maharashtra

The rising cases in Mumbai and the curbs and restrictions in Maharashtra have made it difficult for TV industry to continue shooting. Several units are travelling out of the state to continue shooting and keep their audiences entertained. While the units of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ have shifted out of Maharashtra to Goa for a month, the cast and crew of ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ and ‘Barrister Babu’ are making arrangements to go to Bikaner.

Shraddha Arya, lead star of Kundali Bhagya, posted several stories on Instagram on their way to Goa. She also posted a photo with Sriti Jha, who is the face of Kumkum Bhagya. The cast members seemed excited to be travelling to Goa for a month and working from there.

Rati Pandey, lead actor of ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, told ETimes TV, “We might go somewhere in Rajasthan to continue our shoot. The picture will be clear in the next two days. Nothing is finalised."

CINTAA General Secretary Ashok Dubey said, “I hear that those who are travelling from the ‘Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar’ serial have undergone the COVID test and awaiting reports to know whether they can pack their bags to Goa or not."

JD Majethia, who is the Chairman of Indian Films and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), said, “It is very challenging for TV producers to move out and go to faraway places with so much of bag and baggage. They are doing it to keep the audiences entertained. The challenge is compounded by the fact that they need to arrange the venues and permissions at an immensely short notice. Let us hope things go well and Maharashtra is in a position to hold shoots from May 2 onward."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here