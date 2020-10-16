Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya Dances with Joy as She Gets to Change Her Saree After a Month

Actress Shraddha Arya recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to song Nazm Nazm from movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, thereby expressing her happiness in getting to change her saree in her show Kundali Bhagya after a month.

The show's story revolved for several days around Shraddha's character Preeta's kidnapping and the drama at her wedding reception. Hence, the actress was seen spotting off-white saree for a month.

"When you get to change your Saree after a Month. #SareeNotSorry," she captioned the video on Instagram. In the video, the actress can be seen in a powder blue saree.

Kundali Bhagya will now see a different track for which, apparently, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha have choreographed a dance too. Dheeraj plays the role of Preeta’s husband Karan in the show.

Shraddha took to Instagram and shared video with Dheeraj for Preeran fans. “Pure #Preeran #Dheesha Moment !!!! #SA #DD #KB @dheerajdhoopar 💓,” she wrote alongside the video.

Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV and it is currently the most-watched show on TV.