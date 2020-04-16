MOVIES

Kundali Bhagya Star Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Social Media Accounts Get Hacked

Kundali Bhagya Star Dheeraj Dhoopar's Social Media Accounts Get Hacked

Dheeraj Dhoopar said that one of his fan club pages was also hacked and urged his fans to take a note of the profile.

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has said his Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised recently and he was able to recover them only after he lodged a complaint with the Facebook team.

The actor also said that one of his fan club pages has also been hacked and urged his fans to take a note of the profile. He further requested his fans to ignore messages or posts put out on his name.

Sharing the news on the social media platform, the 35-year-old actor wrote, “Hello everyone please note that my Facebook page, Facebook profile and my Instagram account was hacked. We just recovered it yesterday (14th April 2020) after filing an official complain to Facebook team! Please ignore all unwanted messages and screenshots being shared about me. It has also come to my notice that one of my fan clubs page has also been hacked, I request everyone to please make a note of this”.

Dheeraj started his television career with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein serial aired on Colors TV. Later on, he featured in Behenein.

In 2019, Dheeraj also hosted reality television series Dance India Dance 7.

He became a household name with Ekta Kapoor-produced soap opera Kundali Bhagya. The show also features Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura in pivotal roles.

