Kundali Bhagya Star Shraddha Arya Shows What Girls Do on Holiday - Towel Dance to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

TV actress Shraddha Arya is currently making the most of her holiday with friend Heena Parmar. The actress posted a cute video of the two of them dancing to the hit song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi in their hotel room, wearing bathrobes and their hair wrapped in towels.

Shraddha posted the video saying that this is what girls actually do when they get together for a holiday. Actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar, who stars in the remade version of the Falguni Pathak original, commented, "So cute."

From subsequent posts on her account, it seems the actress is holidaying in Goa with Heena.

Shraddha shot to fame after starring in Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya, the spin-off of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya. The actress essays the role of Dr Preeta and has won a lot of accolades from the viewers for her character.

Her chemistry with the show's lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is another reason for their popularity. She also keeps her fans hooked on social media by sharing beautiful photos from her life on set and off.

Shraddha made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali in 2006 before moving on to Bollywood with Nishabd and then to television. She was also a finalist on dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her boyfriend Alam.

