Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar Shares BTS Video with Co-stars Shraddha Arya and Swati Kapoor

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan Luthra in popular television show Kundali Bhagya, shared a behind-the-scene video featuring his co-stars from the show Shraddha Arya and Swati Kapoor.

Sharing an Instagram reel, “Gharwali-Baharwali @sarya12 @swatikapoor_,” the actor captioned it. In the reel, Dheeraj can be seen walking with Shraddha on one side and Swati on the other. While Dheeraj can be seen in black suit, Shraddha and Swati are seen in identical off-white sarees.

Take a look:

Shraddha, who plays the role of Karan's wife Preeta commented on the reel saying, “Hahahaha imma put it up too.” She also shared the same on her Instagram story and tagged both Dheeraj and Swati in it.

Dheeraj's wife Vinny Arora too, took to the comments section of the post and commented, “Whatta lucky guy” with a laughing reaction.

The show also stars Manit Joura and Anjum Fakih in pivotal roles. It is one of the most popular Balaji soaps. In the show, Karan and Preeta are officially married now. The show airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Dheeraj recently made a guest appearance in Naagin 5, with Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra.