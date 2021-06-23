Kundali Bhagya's Isha Anand Sharma Ties the Knot with Boyfriend in Rajasthan

Kundali Bhagya fame Isha Anand Sharma tied the knot with her boyfriend Vasdev Singh Jasrotia in her hometown, Rajasthan on May 2. The couple had a court marriage on February 2, last year.

Talking to ETV Times, the actress said, “We wanted to have a grand wedding with our relatives and friends in attendance. However, we had to postpone the plan due to the pandemic. We were waiting for things to return to normalcy to organise the wedding in a way we had envisioned it. But at our families’ insistence, we decided not to delay it any further and had an intimate wedding, complete with rituals, in Rajasthan."

The actress added, “It’s a crazy love story. I broke up with my boyfriend a few months before I met Vasdev at a common friend’s get-together. He knew about me and the fact that I was in a relationship. We got talking at the party and I told him that I had parted ways with my boyfriend. Soon we became friends and fell in love."

Besides Kundali Bhagya, the actress has acted in shows such as Kasam-Tere Pyaar Ki and Choti Sarrdaarni.

