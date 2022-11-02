Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Touches Co-Star Anjum Fakih's Breast In Latest Pic; Netizens React

Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are making headlines because of their recent pictures. Recently, Anjum took to her social media handle and dropped a series of mirror selfies with Preeta aka Shraddha. While Shraddha looked hottest in a white off-shoulder outfit, Anjum sported a black dress which she layered with a blue denim jacket. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else.

In one of the photos, Shraddha was seen touching Anjum’s breasts. With regard to the same, Anjum wrote in the caption, “one had the courage so far, None has nudged like thee, None has raised a bar so far, None has this audacity, It might be inappropriate for some, Some might question my dignity, But all I know with love so far, You have all the rights on my titties, (Sorry for the worst rhyme ever), But I love thee @sarya12.”

The picture has left netizens divided. While some are appreciating the two actresses’ bond, others are questioning the placement of Shraddha’s hand. “Very good jodi,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called them ‘ghatiya aurat (disgusting ladies)’. Shraddha and Anjum’s co-star Supriya Shukla also showered love on the two actresses’ and wrote, “Loads of love to u both♥️♥️♥️♥️”. Reena Aggarwal also commented, “Itni hot ladkiyaan… baba re baba.”

Talking about their show Kundali Bhagya, it is one of the top shows which has been running successfully for over five years now. Besides Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, the show also stars Manit Joura and Supriya Shukla in key roles. Dheeraj Dhoopar was also part of the show but he left earlier this year. Following his exit, Shakti Arora joined the show.

Later, Dheeraj also talked about his exit from Kundali Bhagya and told E-Times, “I still can’t believe that I am no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. The feeling is yet to sink in. Karan and Dheeraj are alike and hence, there is no way that I can be separated from Karan. I am bidding adieu to KB with a heavy heart but as I said, the time is opportune to embark on a new journey both for the show and me.”

