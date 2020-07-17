Kurta Pajama Music Video Out: Tony Kakkar Tries to Woo Shehnaaz Gill In This Party Number

Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, titled Kurta Pajama, is out, and the former Bigg Boss 13 finalist looks absolutely stunning as she flaunts her scintillating moves, alongside music-composer Tony Kakkar.

The song, composed, sung and written by Tony, is a foot-tapping Punjabi dance number. Its peppy music and quirky opening verse, "Kaali Gaddi, Kaali Sheeshe, Kaala Ainak Paya Kaala... Chandigarh Tere Karke Aaya, Nahi te rehanda si Ambala" makes "Kurta Pajama" an obvious choice for any party.

But what grabs our attention is Shehnaaz's ultimate makeover in the music video. The actress-singer stuns in an all-black strapless gown with minimal makeup. She completely aces the video with her incredible dance moves and swag. Tony's voice does total justice to the mood of the song. Overall, 'Kurta Pajama' is the perfect song to drop into a party playlist.

Check out the full video here:

Meanwhile, talking about Tony and Shehnaaz, choreographer Rahul Shetty, who directed them in the music video, said, "Tony Kakkar is very shy and reserved as a person. But that is what makes him special and different. You will see him move and groove in 'Kurta Pajama'. Shehnaaz, this girl is an energy bomb. The first time I met her, she quietly came to my studio but with time she exploded with her infectious energy and we were just laughing all the time. She is always so excited about doing different things and very eager to work with her honesty. But the moment she is in front of the camera she will blow your mind with her beauty and charm."

Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video, titled Bhula Dunga, alongside Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.