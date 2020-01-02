Kurup First Look Shows Dulquer Salmaan as Kerala's Most Wanted Criminal

The first look poster of Srinath Rajendran’s upcoming film Kurup has been unveiled. Starring Dulquer Salman as Sukumara Kurup, Kerala's most wanted criminal, the crime drama’s poster is grabbing the audiences’ attention.

Dulquer shared a glimpse of his character from the film on Facebook and wrote, “Starting the new decade with a new look. Here’s a glimpse of how we have reimagined the infamous Kurup #KurupFirstLook #KurupMovie”

The handsome hunk looked dapper as he walks out of the airport in a vintage look.

As Dulquer took to the social media platform to treat the cine-goers with his upcoming project’s official poster, curious fans swamped the comment section expressing their excitement.

Kurup is Dulquer’s second project as a producer. His company Wayfarer Films Production had earlier produced Maniyarayile Ashokan.

Confirming the same, the actor wrote, “Production number 2 under #WayfarerFilms would be the very ambitious #Kurup ! Wishing all of you a very happy new year !! #Productionno2 #Kurup #imaperducer”

The premise of Kurup is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused in the murder of a film representative, Chacko.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko and Indrajith Sukumaran are also part of the project. KS Aravind has penned Kurup and has written the screenplay. The much-awaited movie is expected to release next year.

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the multi-starrer Varane Avishyamundu. The film will be directed by debutant Anoop Sathyan.

