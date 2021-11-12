Kurup Twitter Review: Netizens Call Dulquer Salmaan's Film 'Classy Mystery-Thriller'

The Twitter reviews of Dulquer Salman’s most awaited film Kurup is out and netizens are highly impressed with the thriller. The Srinath Rajendran directorial, based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup, will be released across languages in theatres on Saturday, November 12. The film was earlier supposed to release on May 28 this year, but due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release was postponed. Kurup is the first Malayalam film to be released in Kerala after the state government announced to re-open theatre. Dulquer, who plays the titular role said about the film that “it has been a long ambitious yet arduous journey with Kurup.”

It took several years in ideation, nearly one year for filming and many months of post-production and then the pandemic. Now, the early reviews suggest that the film will not disappoint. While most of the audiences felt that the first half was slow-paced, they have been highly praising the second half of the movie for its twist. The climax, too, is being praised a lot. One user called it “true to its genre" whereas another one called it a “classy, mystery thriller."

Take a look at how netizens reacted on Twitter:

#Kurup#KurupReviewa Well crafted mystery drama with some gripping elements.The first half lags a bit, But towards the interval, it gets interesting and The second half is Much more Exiting.it's mostly sincere to its genre, so Don't expect much More Mass Moments ! 🍿80% pic.twitter.com/x1aRvS4iWP — M.Amal 🎥 (@Amalmurali_) November 12, 2021

#Kurup is all about the mastermind criminal - How he planned, committed and executed 💥Quality making & outstanding Bgm score is the highlight of the movie Stylish @dulQuer - Shine Tom - Indrajith - Tovino each and everyone were good Don’t expect mass scenes !#KurupReview — Machans Media ™ (@TrollMachans) November 11, 2021

Sincere review. 'Sukumara Kurup' is a new thing to you, but it's watchable for you. Sukumara Kurup is an exciting name that Malayalees have been hearing about since their childhood, and in Kerala it is an extra positive factor … sureshot superhit..— Abhijith Santhosh (@chakku1997) November 12, 2021

We have a couple of mixed reviews as well:

#Kurup is Just a One Time Watchable Movie Experience for me. #Dulquer & #ShineTomChacko Performance are Top Notch and #SushinShyam's BGM is Stunning. But Story & Screenplay Lags Very much and u need lots of patience. #KurupReview ⭐⭐⭐ DESCENT DRAMATIC pic.twitter.com/LHqe3w7pXf — Alexander Super Tramp (@super_tramp97) November 12, 2021

Nice movie but some kind of lag is there. But nice theatre experience. #kurupreview #KurupMovie #Kurupp pic.twitter.com/5umauHs8Ud— Akarsh A Nair (@Akarsh79780125) November 12, 2021

#Kurup review : A fine made mystery drama with lot of interesting & gripping elements. @dulQuer as Sukumaara Kurup was excellent. #DulquerSalmaanSteals the show. Slow 1st half with good interval Superb 2nd half with climax twist. No high moments, but can give it a try. IMO https://t.co/RT9UjWqPCM — .•° (@ACTOR_PRABOSS) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Niwas, and Shine Tom Chacko.

