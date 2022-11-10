Kushal Badrike Travels Alone For First Time, Expresses Thoughts In Heartfelt Note

Kushal Badrike has become a household name with the popular television show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. The actor recently jetted off to London to shoot for one of his upcoming films and expressed his thoughts about travelling solo for the first time in a heartfelt Instagram post. The Pandu actor shared that there is hardly any activity that he has done alone.

He revealed that he never liked the idea of going to theatres, hotels or any other places all by himself. However, this time around, he had to travel to London without anyone, which made for an experience that was memorable for him. “I still find it magical that the time of the clock changes while crossing the diameter of the earth during international travel,” read an excerpt from the caption. He concluded the note by joking about drinking his share of two pegs on the international flight.

Check out Kushal Badrike’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal Badrike (@badrikekushal)



Kushal’s peers from the film industry, along with fans, lauded him for achieving the feat in the comments section of his post. Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi humorously commented that Kushal should have purchased her flight tickets so she could be his drinking partner. “See.. if you had bought my ticket I would have come… for those 2 pegs… sorry sorry for you! Anyway Happy Journey!” wrote Hemangi.

On the other hand, veteran actress Sukanya Mone expressed displeasure at the fact that Kushal didn’t choose her as his travelling partner. A fan was also impressed with the way Kushal had jotted down his thoughts about travelling alone and wrote that the Bioscope actor is equally adept at writing as acting. Another hilariously suggested Kaushal meet the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, on his trip to London.

In other news, Kushal Badrike recently won the hearts of many with his performance in the Marathi web series Struggler Saala, which is available to stream on Chavat Marathi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here