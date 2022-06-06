Kushal Badrike's Gujarat Diaries Are Too Hard To Miss

Marathi film and television actor Kushal Badrike has proved his acting mettle in films such as Bioscope, Jatra, Maza Navra Tuzi Bayko, Huppa Huiyya and more. Apart from impressing fans with his stellar performances, Kushal often keeps them entertained with interesting posts on social media platforms. Following the same trajectory, Kushal has shared a vibrant picture from the state of Gujarat on Instagram.

In the photograph, the Rampaat actor was seen posing in front of Tapti River. The actor beautifully captioned the post in the local language. He wrote, “Hun surat mata gaywanu hotu, thawe tapi river na mata phtoo khichwani gaywa su, tavana pose. (That’s gujarati but easy, man…. ).” The comedian’s post captivated his fans’ attention who bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Very nice, sir!! .. a very nice photo, yes, big brother!!”, while several others posted heart emoticons in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal Badrike (@badrikekushal)

The talented actor has a busy year ahead with several projects in his pipeline. He will next be seen in Bhirkit alongside Girish Kulkarni and Hrishikesh Joshi. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMOL LAXMAN KAGNE (@amol_kagne_official)

Apart from Bhirkit, Kushal will also appear in comedy drama, ZolZaal with Amol Kagne. Helmed by debutant director Manas Kumar Das, the film is set to be released on July 1. To announce the release date, Amol had shared a poster on Instagram. “Amol Kagne Studios next release ZolZaal set to release on 1st July 2022,” he had written. Besides Kushal and Amol, the film also features Mangesh Desai, Manoj Joshi, Ajinkya Deo and Bharat Ganeshpure in pivotal roles. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Yukti International Production in association with Rollingdice Association. Recently, the ZolZaal makers left moviegoers excited as they released the film’s engaging teaser.

