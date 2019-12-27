Actor Kushal Punjabi Passes Away, Karanvir Bohra Shares News on Twitter

Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in popular TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan, has passed away in Mumbai. His close friend Karanvir Bohra, took to social media to share the news. However, he did not mention any other details or the reason of his death.

In a series of pictures and a heartfelt note, Karanvir wrote, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable."

"The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know.

Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya," he added.

The news has come as a shocker. Shweta Tiwari and Ravi Dubey too expressed there shocked by commenting on the post. While Shweta wrote, "What??? Oh my god! When? And how?" Ravi commented, "What." Whereas Vikas Kalantri wrote, "Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace. shocked".

Karan Patel too posted a heartfelt note for the actor. "RIP my brother. Guess Its true when they say, “The happiest Faces hide the Most saddened Hearts”. Seeing Your spirit and zest for life, never in my wildest dreams would i have thought that you will bid your final goodbye to life in a way that will send a chill down our spines every time we think of you. @itsme_kushalpunjabi you will be missed forever. Hope and pray you are inna better place. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Gone too soon."

On the personal front, Kushal married Audrey Dolhen in November 2015 and the two were blessed with son Kian.

The actor was part of a number of popular TV shows including Love Marriage, CID, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kasam Se, Sssshhh... Phir Koi Hai, Fear Factor and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

He was part of films like Lakshya, Kaal, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

