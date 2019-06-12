English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
While there were several reports of the alleged couple calling it quits after months of dating, both Ridhima and Kushal have denied the dating rumours several times.
While there were several reports of the alleged couple calling it quits after months of dating, both Ridhima and Kushal have denied the dating rumours several times.
Often co-stars are being linked romantically due to their onscreen chemistry that makes their fans believe in a possible real-life relationship. The same has happened with TV actors Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit, who have been linked up after doing a web show together named Hum – I’m Because of Us. While there were several reports of the alleged couple calling it quits after months of dating, both Ridhima and Kushal have denied the dating rumours several times.
While Kushal said to The Times of India, “I get along with all my co-actors; usually, I don’t make friends very easily, but when I do, they are more than friends and that’s called ‘family’, Ridhima stated, "We are just good friends. I have worked with Kushal and it’s common to develop a good rapport with your co-actors."
A new Bombay Times had reported that despite denying it several times, Kushal and Ridhima were indeed dating and called it quits after nine months of togetherness. Quoting a source, BT reported, “Ridhima and Kushal were indeed dating and their relationship lasted for around nine months. However, their priorities were different and they outgrew each other. Unfollowing each other on social media isn’t a recent development, it happened around four months ago.”
However, on June 10, Kushal took to Instagram to release a statement to clear the air about their ‘non-existing’ relationship. He wrote, “I feel an irresistible urge to point out an important fact that the media and people’s hired PR might be overlooking — An indispensable prerequisite for a break-up is an existing relationship. To the best of my knowledge, I have been single for over a couple of years, therefore, all the talk that I am hearing lately of me breaking up with whoever, Even I talk to a wall I dating that wall too. I am hoping is the figment of someone’s overactive imagination. I pray for a speedy recovery (Please get well soon) I am sure none of my costars, all of whom I love (not romantically) would stoop so low as to resort to such childish gimmicks for publicity’s sake. In the end, I would like to say stop milking my name: I don’t have a PR company so plz take lite m glad today we have social media to say what we believe in... I don’t have to give a quote to a media forum and m glad.”
While Kushal Tandon has been in a relationship with Gauahar Khan, after the reality show, Bigg Boss 7, the actor has also worked in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. On the other hand, Bahu Humari Rajni Kant actress Ridhima was last seen as a contestant in the reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
