Kushal Tandon Blasts Rumours of Dating Ankita Lokhande After Her Break up with Sushant Singh Rajput

TV actor Kushal Tandon has finally responded to the news of his link-up with actress Ankita Lokhande. The actor posted a screenshot of the news report and tweeted, “This is a shame journalism, like really, I was a friend of both ,Sushanth was a brother and @anky1912 a friend , at this time who so ever z team is trying to get my name in this blame game ... plz keep me out of this .......shocking how we live in a world of news (sic)."

The report stated that ‘Ankita Lokhande had dated Kushal Tandon after her break up with Sushant Singh Rajput’.

Kushal also dropped another tweet requesting everyone to let Sushant’s soul rest in peace. He tweeted, “And for the world plz let his soul rest in peace it’s a circus out here and the diamond must be laughing out loud from heaven ..... sushi take lite like u always did u chil it’s only caos down here you angel (sic)."

However, Kushal’s fans requested him not to worry about the reports, as they are with him. Commenting on his tweet a user wrote, “Truee.... Kush , ankita and sushant all were friends.. Stop spreading rumours (sic)."

Another user wrote, “oh Kushal we know the truth don't worry (sic)."

It's not the first time that Kushal’s name has been linked with Ankita. Earlier in 2016 also there were rumours about the same but the duo quashed all the rumours.