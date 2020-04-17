Kushal Tandon Calls For Tik Tok Ban, Says 'China Made It For People Who Were Useless'

Actor Kushal Tandon recently took to Instagram to write an explosive post demanding a ban on TikTok, a video-making app that originated in China. The actor said that amid the Coronavirus pandemic, TikTok should be banned as China launched it for "useless people." This comes mere days after actor Vivek Dahiya supported the app.

Kushal's note read, “While the whole world is f****d coz of China, but still guess what are Indians and many others are giving them the revenue from s*** #tik tok, while China made Tlk tok for people who were useless and who had nothing to do, and look at us all haha, every one is in Tlk tok, ban Tlk tok proud of never using this shit Tik tok. Ban Tlk tok.” (sic)

Check it out below:



Vivek Dahiya recently took to Instagram to support the app. He also wrote a note that said, “For those suggesting we should ban made In China. remember - the mobile phone you use to express your thoughts about banning an app was also assembled in the same part of the world so are 7 out of 10 products in every average household. China is branded the manufacturer of the world, whether we like it or not. Am pretty sure the founder of this app was not responsible for conspiring the Corona virus. Additionally. hydroxycioroquine used for recovery is either made In India or China.

The bottom line is. we are all interdependant in this global marketplace. II one nation is a Buyer, then the other is a Seller. and both need one another to move forward. towards a single Goal of prosperity. Unless of course, we are fully self sufficient in everything but no such example exists.”

Check it out below:

Follow @News18Movies for more