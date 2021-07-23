Kushal Tandon Faces Loss of Rs 25 Lakh as His Restaurant Gets Damaged in Mumbai Rain

Model and actor Kushal Tandon’s restaurant in Mumbai, Arbour 28, was severely damaged after heavy rain on Thursday, July 22. The actor in an interview revealed that the estimated cost of damage is approximately Rs 25 Lakh. He had also shared a picture of the damaged portion in his Instagram Stories. Kushal mentioned with the photo how the business was already impacted due to coronavirus and the destruction caused by the rain has only added to the trouble. The actor confirmed that fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

Speaking to the Times of India, Kushal mentioned how the restaurant was made with a lot of love and effort. Since he wanted everything to be classy and of top quality he ensured that experts are involved in its making. He had gone to the extent of collaborating with people from France for a special cloth material. The actor revealed that the restaurant is built on a 6000 square feet area so the repair work will not be easy but he will most certainly get it done at the earliest.

Elaborating upon the damage caused, Kushal said it was not the heavy rain but the extra strong wind that created havoc at his restaurant. Substantiating his point he added that rain was heavier last year and year before that but at that time there was no damage.

On being asked about how he got the picture of the damaged portion of Arbour 28, Kushal said that the security guard had sent him to show the extent of damage caused to the property. The actor also spoke about how his restaurant was flourishing during the pre-Covid time. Describing the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on his business he said that the restaurant is currently shut as the restaurants in Mumbai are allowed to remain open till 4pm and most of his customers used to visit in the evening.

The restaurant had been shut twice since the lockdown due to the pandemic situation in the city.

