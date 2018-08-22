English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kushal Tandon Has a Befitting Reply for People Who Have a Problem with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Age Difference
Like Chopra's fans world over, TV actor Kushal Tandon too took to Twitter to slam those who have been targeting the couple because they feel the age difference is a big deal.
Image: Kushal/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to get lauded by fans world over for the multiple stereotypes they have managed to break ever since they made their relationship public. The couple not only preferred a simple traditional ceremony over a splendid bash, but also showed no inhibitions in accepting each other's customs and traditions. While many can't stop raving about Jonas (25) and Chopra (36), there are a few who have pointed out their age difference.
Like Chopra's fans world over, TV actor Kushal Tandon too took to Twitter to slam those who have been targeting the couple because they feel the age difference is a big deal. The actor wrote, “People trolling Priyanka just makes one thing clear, yea we get it, we get it, we Indians can’t stand strong independent women, especially the ones that break the stereotypes. More power to you PC!”
People trolling Priyanka just makes one thing clear, yea we get it , we get it , we Indians can't stand strong independent women, especially the ones that break the stereotypes.— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 20, 2018
More power to you PC! 🙌
Interestingly, this is not the first time that Tandon has given a befitting reply to such comments. Earlier, Tandon supported actress Hina Khan for being criticised for the RO water controversy in the popular show Bigg Boss 11. "Maturing is realising how many things don’t require your comments, hence I don’t comment on Bigg Boss, having said that….today I had to for a human reason. I’m not here to judge anybody but all those people who are saying Hina Khan has a huge problem for not using filtered but tap water for food is a big cry cry…..come on this was genuine. I’m sure people who are saying that’s not a big deal. I’m sure they themselves must be washing hands also from Bisleri water from production cost," he had written.
