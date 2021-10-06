Kushal Tandon Pens Sweet Words For Shehnaaz Gill, SidNaaz Fans Say 'Thank You For This'

The sudden demise of actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left his colleagues, friends and family in shock. Fans of the late actor are especially concerned about Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be his girlfriend. The last time Shehnaaz was seen was at his funeral, where she was visibly distraught. Fans of the rumored couple, who were also called ‘SidNaaz,’ as well as their colleagues, have been sending out supportive messages for the actress since the last month. Now, actor Kushal Tandon took to Twitter to pen a few sweet words for her.

During a Question/ Answer session on Twitter, a fan asked Kushal to describe Shehnaaz in one word. He wrote, “Dost ki jaan thi, hai aur rahegi (She was my friends life, and she will always be so).”

Dost ki jaan thi, hain our reheghi https://t.co/FY0qEvaHda— KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 4, 2021

His response won many of her fans’ hearts. One fan tweeted, “#Sidnaaz forever pls God send him back pls God pls (sic)," while another wrote, Aahh it’s hard to believe what happened (sic)."

Aahh it's hard to believe what happened #SidharthShukla— Nikhil Shukla ❤️ (@ShuklaJi_Rewa) October 5, 2021

Kushaaaaaal. ♥️ Dil lelo jaaneman, dil lelo. Thank you for always being you. Pata hai hamesha se chaha hai ki aap aur Sid ek series karein bromance wala. Kyunki itna similar ho na dono. Thank you for being a loyal friend in the truest sense of the word. ♥️ Love you! — A (SidBoo ✨) (@BiggBossTw) October 4, 2021

This is Sid.. Like always he came through… He will always come for her for us when this place gets too toxic like yesterday… Thank you @KushalT2803 for this ❤️— JUNE❣️ShehnaazSidharthShukla The SSS FAMILY (@SidNaazone) October 5, 2021

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 at the age of 40. He reportedly had a heart attack and was taken to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The actor was last seen on Bigg Boss OTT where he appeared with Shehnaaz Gill as special guest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.