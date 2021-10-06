CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Kushal Tandon Pens Sweet Words For Shehnaaz Gill, SidNaaz Fans Say 'Thank You For This'
Kushal Tandon Pens Sweet Words For Shehnaaz Gill, SidNaaz Fans Say 'Thank You For This'

Kushal Tandon; (L) Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Actor Kushal Tandon took to Twitter to pen a few sweet words for actress Shehnaaz Gill, who is coping with the death of Sidharth Shukla.

The sudden demise of actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has left his colleagues, friends and family in shock. Fans of the late actor are especially concerned about Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be his girlfriend. The last time Shehnaaz was seen was at his funeral, where she was visibly distraught. Fans of the rumored couple, who were also called ‘SidNaaz,’ as well as their colleagues, have been sending out supportive messages for the actress since the last month. Now, actor Kushal Tandon took to Twitter to pen a few sweet words for her.

During a Question/ Answer session on Twitter, a fan asked Kushal to describe Shehnaaz in one word. He wrote, “Dost ki jaan thi, hai aur rahegi (She was my friends life, and she will always be so).”

His response won many of her fans’ hearts. One fan tweeted, “#Sidnaaz forever pls God send him back pls God pls (sic)," while another wrote, Aahh it’s hard to believe what happened (sic)."

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 at the age of 40. He reportedly had a heart attack and was taken to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The actor was last seen on Bigg Boss OTT where he appeared with Shehnaaz Gill as special guest.

first published:October 06, 2021, 08:50 IST