Kushal Tandon Quits Social Media Slamming People for Controversial Coverage on Sidharth Shukla's Death

Television actor Kushal Tandon has quit social media. Sharing the news with his fans, Kushal shared an Instagram post on Friday (September 3) morning and urged people to behave more humanely and'socially'in their families. The actor reportedly has been upset with the coverage of his friend and actor SidharthShukla's death and the reaction on social media. The text in the post shared by Kushal read, "Off this so-called social media.. Until then stay human in social and in your family."

Earlier, the actor had shared multiple Instagram stories lashing out at the reaction to Sidharth's sudden death. He accused the media of sensitising the actor's death and said whatever was happening was really shameful.

In another Instagram Stories shared, he slammed his fellow actors and personalities for visiting Sidharth's house just to get clicked and said that everything around the event disgusted him. He added that if people really wanted to pay their respect, they would not be busy making it an opportunity to be snapped by taking off their masks for the media. Kushal apologised to Sidharth and wished peace for his soul.

However, Kushal is not the only one who has lashed out at the media coverage and social media reaction after Sidharth's death. Many names including Gauahar Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Suyyash Rai and Puja Banerjee also shared their concerns on social media and urged people to give time to the actor's loved ones to grieve.

The news of the sudden demise of the Bigg Boss 13 winner on Thursday (September 2) morning sent a shock wave across the television and film industry. The actor reportedly felt uneasy the night before as he went to sleep. However, after he did not wake up in the morning, he was taken to the Cooper hospital where doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Sidharth was cremated at the Oshiwara cremation ground on September 3 and many of his friends and popular names from the entertainment industry were seen paying their last respect to the actor.

