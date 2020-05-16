Kushal Tandon Says Why He Refused Beyhadh Season 2, Shivin Narang Misses the Off-Air Show

Jennifer Winget's chemistry with Kushal Tandon in the show 'Beyhadh' made fans fall in love with their onscreen pairing. The actor did not take up season 2 because he did not find it interesting enough.

Kushal says he hasn't watched the second season of the show, which apparently went off air due to low TRP. "I haven't seen it, though I was offered the second season too. I didn't take up the project as the concept didn't kick me as much as the first season did and I was also busy doing other projects at that time. But I would get fans' messages on how they were missing me. But the first season of Beyhadh is airing in Spain and America," he told Times of India.

Actor Shivin Narang, who is part of 'Beyhadh 2', shared an photos and videos with Jennifer from the show recently. Tagging Jennifer and writing 'memories', Shivin shared the image and captioned it, "Watching #Beyhadh2 (online)." #ShivJen fans shared the image on their Instagram accounts.

'Beyhadh 2' was pulled out abruptly owing to the coronavirus lockdown. The show's characters received some love but overall it wasn't able to receive the response from 'Beyhadh' season 1. Kushal had played the role of Arjun on the show and Jennifer played Maya in both the seasons. Shivin Narang, who played Rudra Roy on the show, was in the news after he injured himself during the lockdown. The actor has been recovering speedily now.

Follow @News18Movies for more