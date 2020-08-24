Kushal Tandon Tests Negative for Covid-19, to Resume His Web Show Shoot Today

Kushal Tandon of Beyhadh fame has tested negative for Covid-19. The 35-year-old actor announced the result report via his Twitter handle last night.

He wrote, “By god's grace the reports are negative and I shall resume my shoot from tomorrow with all safety and protection”.

By gods grace the reports are negative and I shall resume my shoot from tomorrow with all safety and protections ❤️ https://t.co/Jaoemq60y3 pic.twitter.com/fjM5mNjxJs — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) August 23, 2020

Kushal, who is gearing up for the launch of his new web show Bebaakee, joined sets on August 22 after a long interval. However, a day later he started developing body ache and sore throat. Hence, the following day Kushal got himself tested for coronavirus.

Speaking about his report, Kushal told The Times of India, "Thankfully the report has come out to be negative and not only me but people whom I had met recently too felt relaxed after a stressful day."

“I need to finish the shoot so that this web show can be launched on time... I will be going back to the shoot on Monday," he was quoted as saying.

Speaking about the web show, Bebaakee is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The project is directed by Muzammil Desai. The official trailer was unveiled on August 19. It also stars Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in lead roles.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Kushal wrote, “A storm of love, that’ll sweep you off your feet coming soon on #Bebaakee. Streaming 30th August, on @altbalaji & @zee5premium (sic.)”

The web series will premiere on ALTBalaji and Zee5 from August 30.