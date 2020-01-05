Kushal Was Not Serious About His Family, Says Wife Audrey Dolhen

Kushal Punjabi's wife Audrey Dolhen has come out and spoken about being blamed for the death of the television actor. She says that Kushal "failed their relationship" and called him a "careless father".

It was reported that Kushal's failed marriage with Dolhen was the reason behind him taking the shocking step. The two got married in 2015.

"We had problems in our marriage but it was not a failed marriage. I never stopped Kian from talking to his father Kushal. It was Kushal who was not serious about his family," Dolhen told PeepingMoon.com.

"I invited him to settle down in Shanghai but he was least interested. In fact, it was me who was looking after his expenses. Kian lost interest in his father because of lack of seriousness. I tried my best to save my relationship with Kushal," she added.

Dolhen, according to peepingmoon.com, is currently working as CCO in CMA CGM China Shipping Company.

Why was she residing in Shanghai and not in India?

"I was on contract with my company and Kushal was not able to understand this. He wanted me to shift to London. It was not possible for me to quit my job. Kushal was a careless father who never bothered about his son's future. I was at the receiving end in the marriage and not him. I was with our son Kian in France for Christmas holidays," she said.

"I don't know why I am being blamed for his death, it was Kushal who failed in our relationship," Dolhen added.

According to the portal, Kushal's parents said that Dolhen harassed him no end and demanded a huge sum of money for a divorce.

They said that she took away their three-year-old son Kian, which shattered Kushal and made him take his life.

Dolhen has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Kushal's suicide.

The TV actor committed suicide at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area. As per a statement from the police, the actor "committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope".

He came into limelight after winning the reality show "Zor Ka Jhatka", and went on to do other reality shows such as "Fear Factor", "Paisa Bhari Padega" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa".

Kushal also worked in movies like "Lakshya", "Kaal", "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal" and "Crazy Cukkad Family".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.