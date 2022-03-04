Kushboo Sundar Joins Cast of Gopichand's Next Directed by Sriwass

Veteran actor Khusboo Sundar is going to be a part of actor Gopichand’s next film, tentatively titled Gopichand 30. Sriwass, who earlier directed and wrote Lakshyam and Loukyam starring Gopichand, has written and is directing this film too.

The film’s crew is said to have started shooting in Hyderabad. Dimple Hayathi is the female lead. According to the latest information from the makers, Kushboo Sundar will play a crucial part in the film.

Director Sriwass welcomed Kushboo Sundar onboard and shared a poster on Twitter. The caption of the post read. " Team #Gopichand30 is elated to Welcome the Veteran and Ever-Versatile actress @khushsundar garu onboard starring @YoursGopichand

A Film by @DirectorSriwass

In @peoplemediafcy Production."

Gopichand’s next is said to be a family entertainer. Sriwass and Gopichand have previously collaborated on Lakshyam and Loukyam. Gopichand, Rudhramadevi and Baahubali star Anushka Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Yashpal Sharma appeared in the 2007 action movie Lakshyam. Gopichand appeared in Loukyam alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

Gopichand, meanwhile, is also collaborating with Maruthi on Pakka Commercial, which also stars Raashi Khanna and is produced by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. The romance and action drama is set to hit theatres later this year. Jakes Bejoy has composed music for the film, while SB Uddhav is handling editing. As Director of Photography, Karm Chawla has joined the team.

Meanwhile, Kushboo Sundar will be seen in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand in lead roles.

Kushboo Sundar will play the role of Rashmika Mandanna’s mother.

Tirumala Kishore has directed the film, which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is released in theatres today. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the film’s background score.

