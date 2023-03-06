Tamil actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar has revealed that her father sexually and physically abused her at the age of eight and she was afraid that her mother would not believe her.

In an interaction with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Kushboo said that her father would “beat up" her mother who had been through the “most abusive marriage". “I think when a child is abused, it scars the child for life and it’s not about a girl or a boy… A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, beat up his children, sexually abuse his only daughter. When my abuse started I was just 8 years old and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15.”

She continued, “One fear that stayed with me was my mom may not believe me because I have seen her in that environment where there was ‘kuch bhi hojaye mera pati devata hai (no matter what happens, my husband is my God)’ mindset. But at 15 I thought that it was enough and I started revolting against him. I was not even 16 and he left us with whatever we had and we didn’t know where the next meal will come from.”

Kushboo Sundar is an actor, film producer, and television presenter. She made her political debut by joining the DMK in 2010, but later moved to Congress and became the party’s spokesperson. She eventually joined the BJP and contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls but was defeated by DMK’s N Ezhilan. Kushboo Sundar recently took charge as a member of National Commission for Women.

