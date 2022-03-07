Kushboo Sundar’s Tamil Show Meera Focusses on Domestic Violence. To Air Soon

Actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar shared on Instagram a picture with a swollen cheek. The picture was posted four days ago, and it shocked the fans first. They then breathed a sigh of relief after seeing Kushboo’s Instagram caption. The caption read, “#SayNoToViolence #StandWithMe #SpeakUpNow #Meera Coming soon!!!"

The caption gave an idea to the audience that Kushboo’s recent picture was related to her latest project on domestic violence.

Kushboo then shared a promo with the caption #STANDWITHMEERA. The promo starts with Meera (played by Kushboo) serving dinner at a dining table. Her husband Krishna and the children are seated there. While serving dinner, Kushboo saw her husband fiddling with his phone. Seeing this, Meera remarks that he gets to spend very little time with family. She says that in that little time too, he spends it on the phone. Krishna seems to be lost somewhere. Tension is visible on the faces of children as well.

Seeing him lost, Meera assures him that if something related to the hospital is troubling him, he can share that with her. Meera adds that she is also a doctor and will understand his problem. Krishna replies that he can’t explain all his problems to her. He also asks her to be quiet for some time. Their daughter turns to Meera with a scared face.

Meera smilingly assures her and tries to snatch the phone. At this instance, Krishna gets up and slaps Meera, saying that he can’t share all his problems. Their son, visibly scared, shuts his eyes. Meera turns to the camera and starts speaking with tears in her eyes.

Meera says that like her, many women get beaten by their husbands unnecessarily, adding it was wrong. Meera also said that slapping her in front of children was also wrong. She added that her daughter and son shouldn’t grow up thinking that slapping women was normal.

The video ends with Meera asking people to give a missed call on number 7095511111 if they think her husband’s act is wrong.

Fans applauded her acting in the comment section.

