Kushi Update: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda To Resume Shooting In November

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kushi will resume its shoot schedule in November. According to reports, two shoot schedules of the film have been concluded, and the third schedule is slated to go on floors in the first week of November. After wrapping up the two schedules, the makers had to reportedly halt the shooting of Kushi due to Samantha’s other commitments. At the same time, Vijay was also on a much-needed break from work. Now, as the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has returned from the US upon completing her work, team Kushi is all set to resume the film’s next schedule in the coming month.

The makers were said to have been eyeing a December 23 release for Kushi. However, with the third schedule being kicked off in November, the film’s release date is most likely to be postponed to next year. Billed as a romantic drama, Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Besides Vijay and Samantha, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini and Vennela Kishore are part of the film. Kushi will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Apart from Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the titular role in the upcoming film Yashoda. Touted to be a sci-fi action thriller, this film will hit the cinema halls on November 11. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda also has a few projects in his pipeline. There were reports that his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana is off the table after the failure of Liger. However, producer Charmme Kaur recently addressed the rumours in an encrypted post on Twitter.

Rumours rumours rumours!

All rumours are fake!

Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂 ..

Meanwhile, RIP rumours !! — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 8, 2022

Charmme didn’t mention Jana Gana Mana, but it was speculated that she hinted at the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer only. Jana Gana Mana is also directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

