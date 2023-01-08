Kuttey Musical Evening to See Performances By Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj

Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is at the cusp of making his film-making debut with a multi-starrer heist-thriller Kuttey. The film starring Arjun Kapoor has already made quite a buzz with its dark and brooding trailer and some interesting character intros. And now it’s looking forward to passing the litmus test at the box office on January 13. While Kuttey is still a week away from its theatrical release, the makers have organized a musical evening called Mahefil-e-Khas that will be held in Mumbai on January 10.

As per a source close to Bollywood Hungama, the event that will be graced by Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, Gulzar, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and others, would have performances by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj as well as Gulzar.

The source revealed, “Along with being one of the producers of the film, Vishal Bhardwaj has also composed the songs. He has yet again collaborated with the legendary lyricist Gulzar. After Maachis, Vishal has considered Gulzar saab his mentor. Gulzar saab is also fond of the Bhardwajs, so it is only fitting that he unveils the music of Aasmaan’s first film. Other musicians, like Vishal Dadlani, who has sung in the movie, will also perform at the do.”

With two of the songs Awara Dogs and Phir Dhan Ta Nan already out, the makers are excited to unveil the rest of the album and no other occasion would be better than a musical sitting in the heart of tinsel town.

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor had said, “For me, ‘Kuttey’ is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan.”

