Kuttey Song Phir Dhan Te Nan: Arjun Kapoor’s Swag Is Unmissable, Tabu Shines Bright In Peppy Track; Watch

After dropping a super exciting trailer for the film Kuttey, the film’s crew and cast on Thursday unveiled its first song Phir Dhan Te Nan. In the peppy dance number, we see Arjun Kapoor channelling his signature swag. We also see Tabu in a new avatar as she matched Arjun and Radhika Madan’s every step in the music video. Konkona Sen Sharma is also seen in the remix.

The two-minute-thirty-second song Phir Dhan Te Nan is a foot-tapping number. Its video opens with Radhika Madan dancing to a catchy tune before Tabu makes an entry, and stares Arjun in the eye as the two play a game of poker, all while being surrounded by bare-chested men and dancers. After the game is over, just when Tabu and Arjun are seeing fighting each other with swords, an angry-looking Konkana, dressed in a black armour-inspired outfit, makes an entry. Before you know it, Tabu and Arjun have joined Radhika on what appeared to be a stage inside the dark and gloomy indoor space. The three then show off their dancing skills as they do their Phir Dhan Te Nan hook-step. Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, who had sung the original Dhan Te Nan in the Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Kaminey, have also lent their voice to the remix version in Kuttey.

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to post the song and wrote, “Vibe ✅Swag ✅Music Set the dance floor on by grooving to the tunes of #PhirDhanTeNan, song out now! ."

Earlier, we saw a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kaminey’s catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, in the trailer of Kuttey. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed Kaminey), has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan’s movie, to intrigue the audience!

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor said, “For me, ‘Kuttey’ is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan.”

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

