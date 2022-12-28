Kuttey To Bhediya, A Look At Bollywood Films Named After Animals

Bollywood has been quite innovative with its film titles. It is also worth noting that a lot of films have been named after various animals over the years. Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film Kuttey recently became the talk of the town after the makers unveiled its trailer on social media. Apart from Kuttey, which translated to dog in English, these Bollywood films have also been named after animals:

Nagin

Nagin, starring Rekha in the titular role, was released in 1976. The cult Bollywood film holds a high recall value even today. The film’s title – Nagin – translates to snake in English. After Nagin, the concept of a shape-shifting serpent became extremely popular in Hindi films and television shows.

The Tiger Film Franchise

The Tiger film franchise, as the name suggests, was named after the animal tiger. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the franchise started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Now, its third instalment, Tiger 3, is all set to hit the theatres in 2023.

Liger

Directed by Puri Jagannath, Liger starred Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. The film’s title – Liger – is a combination of lion and tiger. It opened to highly negative reviews in August this year and ended up tanking at the box office.

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya is a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik. The film’s title translates to the wolf in English. It received mixed to positive reactions from audiences and critics alike. As a result, Bhediya did an average business at the box office.

Kuttey

Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor, is named after the animal dog. Besides Arjun, the film also stars Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra, among others, in key roles. The Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial is slated to release on January 13, 2023.

