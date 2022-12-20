Kuttey Trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's Film Promises Action With a Dose of Laughter

Arjun Kapoor has shared the trailer of his upcoming film, Kuttey. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped the trailer, raising excitement among all regarding the film. “Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! 🐾 #Kuttey trailer out now!" he wrote in the caption.

“Sabke sab kuttey hai saale!” Arjun Kapoor said sarcastically in the Kuttey trailer and set the tone for a rollercoaster ride with this thrilling, raw and earthy trailer, tinged with dark humour. It revealed how Arjun will be playing the role of a cop in the film whereas Tabu will be an investigating offer. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah will be seen as a gangster in the film. Do not forget to miss Radhika Madan in the trailer who is not only stepping out of her comfort zone with Kuttey but also looked fun to watch. Konkona Sen Sharma will put forth her intense avatar in the film. The trailer also made it clear that the film will not only be a treat for action lovers but will also add a dose of laughter to it.

The trailer shared a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kaminey’s catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it was released. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed Kaminey), has also composed the music for Kuttey and recreated the Kaminey title track in Aasmaan’s movie, to intrigue the audience!

Talking about the film, Arjun Kapoor said, “For me, ‘Kuttey’ is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan.”

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

