Kutumb Fame Gauri Pradhan Wishes Soulmate Hiten Tejwani on His Birthday with an Adorable Pic

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani celebrated his 46th birthday on March 5. The actor received many wishes on his special day, and took to his Instagram stories to share all of them. The most adorable wish of the day was from his life partner Gauri Pradhan.

The Kutumb actress shared an all-smiles picture of the couple, with the caption, "Happy birthday to my best friend, my soulmate! Love you."

The couple is undoubtedly one of the most romantic lovebirds in the showbiz. And this was evident from Hiten's thank you post for Gauri. The actor shared a pic, where the two can be seen kissing each other after cutting the birthday cake. "And then I turned into a prince... thank you my world...," he wrote.

The duo is head over heels in love with each other. They first met at Mumbai airport and were later paired together in Kutumb, when Hiten realised his love for Gauri. Their on-screen chemistry made them work together as a couple in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as well.

Hiten tied knot with Gauri in 2004. The lovebirds welcomed their twins, Nevaan and Katya, in 2009.

