KWK 7 Awards: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wins Best Performance, Ranveer Singh Bags Best Rapid Fire

In the season finale of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar welcomed comedians Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, along with influencers Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM as his guests. The episode was a total riot, as for once, the tables turned, and the guests roasted Karan Johar in the most hilarious way. From KJo’s habit of name-checking Alia Bhatt in almost all episodes to his interest in the sexual life of all celebrities, the guests addressed almost every hilarious observation.

One of the segments of the finale episode was the Koffee Awards. The awards – which are in a total of five categories – were judged by the four guests, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM. For each category, Karan presented the nominations following which they picked the winner.

Here are the winners of Koffee With Karan 7 Finale Awards

1. Best Moment: The four guests unanimously decided that in Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s episode, where the actress mistakenly called Brahmastra as ‘Shiva No 1’ was the best moment.

2. Best Rapid Fire: Though four of the three guests picked separate answers, but with Niharika’s deciding vote, it was Ranveer Singh who won the award for his fiery responses.

3. Best Episode Award: The clear-cut winner for this category, among the guests, was Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s episode.

4. Best Performance (Male): It was Arjun Kapoor who took the award home for his fun, yet honest and vulnerable side on the couch.

5. Best Performance (Female): Making her debut on the Koffee couch, Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the award in this category.

This season, the Koffee With Karan couch was graced by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Followed by, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor.

