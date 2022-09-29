KWK 7: Karan Johar Opens Up About Social Media Trolling, Says 'I've Built A Thick Skin Over The Years'

Koffee With Karan, a celebrity talk show hosted by director-producer Karan Johar, wrapped up its seventh season with a star-studded finale on Wednesday. Comedians and celebrities in their own right, the episode was attended by Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM, who performed jury duties. However, one of the highlights of the episode was when Johar revealed his struggles with mental health issues such as anxiety. As the ‘jury members’ asked him questions about the online conversations surrounding the show over the years, Karan revealed that he had grown a thick skin over the years.

Tanmay, Kusha, Danish, and Niharika also addressed the various grievances that the audience has had with the show and tried their best to hash it out with Johar. Amidst the light-hearted conversation and banter, the Student Of The Year director was asked about the state of his mental health, given that celebrities and public figures go through intense amounts of scrutiny.

Despite hate comments and criticism on social media, KJo said that “he has built a thick skin over the years” and that “it doesn’t bother him anymore.” He also clarified that what others say really doesn’t bother him “as much as people assume it should.” However, the director-producer did reveal that some of the comments he receives are “putrid and awful” and that many such comments are directed at his children as well.

He added,” Those are the times when I’m like you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality, or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn’t bother me.” The 50-year-old also explained that he had sought professional help to deal with his struggles. He revealed that he has been going to therapy for anxiety and that 5 years ago when he was struggling with it, he opened up and spoke to his doctor plainly.

Johar also revealed that his therapist’s diagnosis was that he has “been brushing everything very deep within” and that it will eventually bother him again, later. According to a Pinkvilla report, Koffee With Karan has been renewed for season 8.

