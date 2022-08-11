KWK 7: Sonam Kapoor Reveals All Her Brothers Have Slept With Her Friends, Leaves Karan, Arjun Shocked

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karan Johar hosted sibling duo Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on his talk show Koffee With Karan. The Kapoor siblings spoke about a lot of things including their relationships. While Arjun spoke freely about his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora and their relationship, Sonam made some rather hilarious and shocking revelations.

During the sibling roast segment, Arjun asked Sonam, “Have you ever slept with one of my friends?” to which she replied and said she had not. Karan Johar then asked Arjun the same question to which Sonam replied, “Of course, he has. What? I know he has.” Arjun, too, nodded his head. Karan then further questioned the actress and asked her how many of her friends have Arjun slept with and her answer left both Karan and Arjun in shock. She replied, “I am not discussing it, between my brothers there’s no one left.” A shocked Arjun replied, “Is she mad? What are you saying Sonam?”

Karan, on the other hand, couldn’t control his laughter as he asked, “What kind of brothers do you have?” The sibling banter went on for a while and Arjun even claimed that he feels he has been invited to the show to be roasted by Sonam Kapoor.

Not just this, there were several moments from the episode that left Karan and Arjun stumped. From calling Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’ as ‘Shiva’ to tagging Arjun’s Ek Villain Returns as ‘thirst trap’, Sonam added several hilarious moments to the episode. During the rapid-fire round, she also called Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon ‘underrated’ actresses.

Meanwhile, the seventh season of Koffee With Karan premiered last month. Till now, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have graced Karan Johar’s show.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here