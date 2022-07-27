KWK 7: Vijay Deverakonda Calls Ananya Panday Cute but Asks Her to Stop Hitting on Him, Check Her Epic Reaction

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 will be graced by Liger co-stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda and if the promos are anything to go by, the episode is going to be a laughter riot. On Wednesday morning, the filmmaker dropped yet another BTS clip from the episode. The hilarious video starts with Vijay holding Ananya’s hand and saying something in Telugu in an adorable manner. Replying to him, Ananya asks romantically to repeat what he said.

However, they are interrupted by Karan, who translates what Vijay said to her, and it was not something Ananya was expecting to hear. Karan says, “He just said you are cute but stop hitting on me.”

Watch the clip here:

The promo shared earlier gave a glimpse of the laughter riot the episode is going to be. Karan Johar is seen asking Vijay abut his love and sex life while he also hints that something is brewing between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Vijay is also asked when did he last have sex. As Vijay says, “Abort, abort,” his co-star quips, “Can I guess? Today morning.” Karan quickly corrects her grammar, “It’s this morning.”

Meanwhile, Vijay and Ananya will be sharing the screen for the first time in the film Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh the film also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, and Makarand Deshpande. Boxer Mike Tyson will also have a cameo in the film. Liger will release on 25 August 2022.

