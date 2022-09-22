KWK 7: Bhavana Pandey Reveals Why Chunky Panday Was Called ‘Revolving Door’; Leaves Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor in Splits

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan 7 is out. In this episode, it was the star wives who graced the show. Present on the Koffee couch was Shah Rukh Khan’s spouse, Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who are wives of Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday respectively, and also were a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives on Netflix. During the Rapid Fire round, Bhavana Pandey left everyone in splits by revealing story about Chunky Pandey.

During the rapid fire round, Karan had asked Bhavana for which celebrity would she like to give a free pass to Chunky Panday. To this, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives said, “Nobody. He’s had too many free passes in his life, he doesn’t deserve anymore.” She further added, “You don’t remember? Chunky was called the revolving door. Which means, one girl used to leave from one door and another one would enter from the other. He was called that and that’s what I heard when I got married to him.” This made all the others laugh out loud.

Bhavana further joked that after she came to his life, he has become a ‘stuck door’. She also added that it is her who deserves several free passes, since she has never had an affair in her entire life.

Karan Johar also tried to pull her leg by saying that Chunky might be having affairs, but she shushed it by saying that she doesn’t know about it, even if he’s having one and that ignorance is bliss.

Bhavana and Chunky have been married in January 1998. It was in the same year that the couple welcomed their daughter, Ananya Panday. They also have a younger daughter, Rysa. Chunky was last seen in Liger which has his daughter Ananya, and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

