KWK7: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor Turn into Marriage Experts On ‘Koffee Couch’

Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the father-son duo from JugJugg Jeeyo, appeared on the filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 and graced the ‘Koffee couch’ on Thursday. Conversations between the guests and the host during the show ranged from themes like infidelity and role-playing to nepotism and much more. These topics may sound familiar to the show's regular viewers, but in an intriguing turn of events, a new segment debuted in which Anil and Varun pretended to be marriage experts and offered callers advice. Varun suggested trying ashwagandha and practising making love at least three times a week to the first caller who asked Anil for suggestions on how to spice up his sex life.

Another caller called in to seek Varun's guidance on how to have a sexual relationship with his wife despite sharing a small home with family members. Varun responded, “I think when you are in your room, play some romantic music and it will also help with the mood.” The rapid-fire round that followed saw the Student Of The Year actor repeatedly choosing Arjun Kapoor as his response to a number of questions.

During the conversation, Varun Dhawan was questioned by KJo on being doubtful about his skills and about not being cast in his recent movies. The Badlapur actor responded by talking openly about having self-doubt. He said, “It definitely made me think, am I slipping in my game? Have I not created that right body of work or image as an actor for Karan to consider me in his films? Sometimes it was also along the lines of why Karan thinks I can’t do these roles.”

Meanwhile, Karan is also serving as a judge in the celebrity dance competition Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, in addition to Koffee With Karan 7. Karan is also making a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Bawaal, a film starring Janhvi Kapoor. In the works is also his next venture Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon.

