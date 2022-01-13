Kylie Jenner Becomes The First Woman To Reach 300 Million Instagram Followers

Kylie Jenner has broken yet another Instagram record, establishing herself as the undisputed Instagram queen. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, has become the first woman in the world to have 300 million Instagram followers. She is only the second person, after soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (388 million), to reach such a high follower count. With 460 million followers, Instagram’s official account is the most followed on the platform.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her second child any day now, became the first woman to score 300 million Instagram followers. Kylie has exceeded Ariana Grande, who was previously the most followed female on the platform, to become the reigning Queen of Instagram with her shocking follower count. Grande had 146.5 million followers in February 2019, surpassing Selena Gomez, who had previously held the most-followed position before the “Positions" pop star.

Kylie had been heavily promoting her brands and sharing snippets of her life on the social media platform in recent years.

The diva, who is expecting her second baby with rapper Travis Scott, took a break from social media after ten concertgoers died on Nov. 5 at Scott’s Astroworld Festival show in Houston. On Christmas Eve, Jenner returned to Instagram with a throwback photo of her mother, Kris Jenner.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum reflected on the year’s emotional ups and downs, she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her growing baby bump, “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held, I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life."

Kylie Jenner previously set the record for the most-liked Instagram photo. Since it was shared in 2018, the photo, which featured her daughter Stormi, has received over 18.3 million ‘likes.’ However, in early 2019, Kylie lost the world record for most ‘liked’ photo to a picture of an egg.

