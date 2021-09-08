Kylie Jenner Confirms Second Pregnancy With Emotional Video on Instagram; Kim Kardashian is 'Crying'

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is going to be a big sister. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram account to confirm her second pregnancy by sharing an emotional video. She shared the video on her Instagram page with heart and pregnant woman emoticons.

The video shows Kylie’s journey of finding out that she and Travis Scott are expecting baby number two. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had parted ways in 2019. However, Travis had dedicated a heart-warming post to Kylie on his Instagram Story for her 24th birthday last month. Kylie’s half-sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian got emotional after seeing the video. Kourtney commented, “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister." While Kim simply wrote, “I’m crying." Gigi Hadid said, “My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations."

Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018. Kylie announced Stormi’s birth on Instagram. In the post, the beauty mogul detailed the reasons why she decided to keep her pregnancy under wraps for so long.

Kylie also posted a video of her with Scott to her Instagram page with the caption: “thank you @wttyler for putting this together. here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months." In the clip, Jenner can be seen attending several hospital appointments with Travis and her friends, as well as documenting her family’s reactions to her pregnancy.

Kylie had said that it was her choice to keep her pregnancy a secret as she thanked her friends and family for protecting her privacy.

